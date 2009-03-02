Box-Office Report: Madea Outperforms The Jonas Brothers

It turns out the Jonas Brothers aren’t as big of a box-office draw as many originally thought. After a $4.8 million start on Friday, the 3-D concert pic is only expected to gross $12.7 million for the weekend, putting it in second place. That’s way below Hannah Montana‘s $31 million bow last year, but it’s still the second best opening for a concert movie.



In first place, for the second week in a row, is Lionsgate’s Madea Goes To Jail, which banked $16.5 million, bringing its 10-day total to $64.8 million and making it the fourth-highest grossing Lionsgate movie of all time. We’ll see if this manages to dissuade Carl Icahn from continuing to gobble up Lionsgate stock.

Slumdog Millionaire came in third, with $12.1 million for a new total of $115.1 million. The film reportedly got the best Oscar bounce in more than a decade.

Rounding out the top 5, Fox’s Taken reached $107.9 million thanks to a $10 million weekend gross that put it in fourth place, and Warner Bros. He’s Just Not That Into You grabbed the fifth spot with $5.9 million for a new cume of $78.5 million.

Fox’s new release, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li, meanwhile, performed as expected, grossing $4.6 million and finishing in eighth place.

Other Oscar winners Milk and The Reader also saw box-office bounces of 37 and 10 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, losers like The Wrestler and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button fell from last weekend.

