Box-Office Report: "Knowing" Takes The Top Spot

Seemingly unaffected by its dark subject matter (the apocalypse) and poor reviews (25% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes), viewers turned out in droves to see Knowing this weekend. The movie landed at No. 1 on a close weekend beating our, and industry, predictions with a three-day estimated total of $24.8 million. That gives Knowing Summit’s second-best opening weekend, trailing only Twilight‘s massive $69 million haul when it bowed last November.

Coming in second, as expected, was Paramount/Dreamworks’ I Love You, Man with $18 million, slightly lower than our experts predicted, but given the rave reviews the film’s been getting, we expect it will continue to do well over subsequent weeks.

Third place belongs to Universal’s Duplicity, with $14.4 million. That’s definitely also at the lower end of expectations. Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain and Warner Bros.’ Watchmen round out the top 5, with three-day totals of $13 million and $6.7 million. Unfortunately, Watchmen‘s impressive weekend numbers still weren’t enough to get the film to a $100 million cume: it’s total domestic gross is $98 million.

Meanwhile, in terms of per-theatre-averages, limited releases Sunshine Cleaning and Sin Nombre did well with $11,016 and $12,900 each.

[Source for all box-office data except for that belonging to Knowing and Duplicity: Box Office Mojo.]

