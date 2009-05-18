Box Office Report: "Angels & Demons" Makes A Not So Heavenly Bow

Sony’s Angels & Demons, a quasi-sequel to The Da Vinci Code, performed far worse than Code did its first weekend, only grossing an estimated $48 million, compared to Code’s $77.1 million bow.

The movie did better overseas, though, earning $104.3 million for a worldwide total of $152.3 million. It’s also the second-best domestic opening of Tom Hanks’ career, after The Da Vinci Code.

Star Trek placed second with an estimated $43 million for a new domestic total of $147.6 million. The movie is now the highest-grossing Star Trek film of all time. JJ Abrams’ new Paramount flick also only dropped 42.8% from its opening weekend total, a modest decline for a summer tentpole.

The rest of the top 5 was an unsurprising rundown of the past few weeks’ top-performing movies. Fox’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine nabbed the third spot with $14.8 million. Warner Bros.’ Ghosts of Girlfriends Past came in fourth with $6.9 million and Sony’s Screen Gems’ Obsessed took the fifth place spot with $4.5 million.

The only other noteworthy performer was Summit’s The Brothers Bloom, which grossed $82,000 from four locations or roughly $20,000 per theatre. Perhaps the studio should have opened it wider.

Box office data from Box Office Mojo

