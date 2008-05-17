Prince Caspian To Slay Iron Man; Speed Racer Already Dead

, Entertainment Weekly, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter are all projecting that The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian will be the number one movie this weekend. All are predicting the Disney/Walden Media film, this week’s only new wide release, will surpass predecessor The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’s $65.6 million opening. Exact estimates range from $80 million, according to Nikki Finke’s “box-office-gurus,” to $94 million, a Harry Potter-esque figure projected by EW’s Joshua Rich, suggesting he may be too eager for another box-office smash.



Iron Man will drop to number two, the experts say, yet will likely have pulled in $200 million in 16 days, the 19th fastest film to do that.

Only EW ventures further into the Top 5, placing Fox’s What Happens in Vegas at number three and Speed Racer at number four, pulling up the rear, if you will.

Indeed, Prince Caspian‘s projected victory means that there will likely be a royal assortment of puns to choose from in Monday morning’s coverage, as usual. EW, Variety and THR have already gotten into the act, with “Narnia Sequel Will Rule Weekend Box Office,” “Prince Caspian reign at box office?” and “‘Prince Caspian’ set for boxoffice crown.”

What else will we see on Monday, “Prince Caspian dethrones Iron Man?”, “Prince Caspian is Box Office King?” Or, if the experts are wrong, “Iron Man Soars to Top of Box Office; Prince Caspian a Pretender to the Crown?” Maybe not…

How do you think this weekend’s box-office results will shake out? And what are some of the best/worst puns you can imagine seeing in Monday morning’s headlines?

