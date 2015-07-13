'Minions' has a record-setting opening weekend at the box office

The loveable yellow beings from “Despicable Me” showed they can carry a film as their first standalone: “Minions‘ took in $US115.2 million in North America over the weekend.

That’s the second-largest animated opening in history, according to Variety.

The record holder is 2007’s “Shrek the Third,” which earned $US121.6 million on its debut weekend.

Though the story of the silly Minions working under super-villains voiced by Jon Hamm and Sandra Bullock had an estimated budget of only $US74 million, the publicity and promotion for the film was nearly $US600 million, according to Bloomberg Business.

This record-setting opening continues the hot summer for Universal Studios, which released the film. Its previous releases, “Furious 7” and “Jurassic World,” have each surpassed $US1 billion at the global box office, with “World” boasting the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time.

“Minions” was above its late-week projections of $US100 million to $US115 million, according to Deadline. Things looked good for the film late Friday night when it took in a healthy $US46.2 million on its opening day.

The other new releases this weekend didn’t put up much of a fight.

Horror film “The Gallows” took in $US10 million domestically, while Ryan Reynolds’ latest, “Self/less,” is another clunker for the actor, as it only grossed $US5.4 million. But the good news for Reynolds is if Comic-Con is any indication, his upcoming “Deadpool” will fair much better.

