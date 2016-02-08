'Kung Fu Panda 3' cruises to top the box office for a second-straight weekend

With little competition from the new releases this weekend, the animated comedy “Kung Fu Panda 3” easily came in first at the box office with an estimated $21 million, according to pro.boxoffice.com.

And in second place for the weekend was the Coen brothers’ latest, “Hail, Caesar!,” but with an estimated $11.44 million, it was the lowest wide release opening ever for a Coens movie. However, with the style of the Coens — which is far from general-audience friendly — opening over Super Bowl weekend, Universal must be pleased with this opening.

Both the latest Nicholas Sparks adaptation, “The Choice,” and genre flick, “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” had disappointing openings with $6.09 million and $5 million, respectively.

As the Super Bowl lands on Sunday, don’t expect much of a surge by any of these titles going into Monday. But the good times at the top for “Kung Fu Panda 3” are probably over.

Two anticipated titles of the early year, “Deadpool” and “Zoolander 2,” will open in theatres on Friday.

