'Inside Out' sets record for biggest original box office debut; 'Jurassic World' will be fastest to $1 billion

Though Pixar’s latest movie, “Inside Out,” is the first project ever from the studio not to open number one at the box office, it did make some history.

The film’s $US91.1 million domestic opening weekend makes “Inside Out” the largest debut ever for an original property (a non-sequel and non-sourced work). That surpasses the previous record holder, 2009’s “Avatar,” which opened with $US77 million.

Projections last week had “Inside Out” grossing in the neighbourhood of $US60 million over the weekend, but thanks to overwhelming critical response and a 51% drop in ticket sales for “Jurassic World,” the film is the second biggest Pixar opening. Behind “Toy Story 3,” which had an opening weekend of $US110.3 million.

But that doesn’t mean “Jurassic World” — which had the highest-grossing opening weekend ever last week — didn’t do well its second weekend in theatres.

The blockbuster was number one at the box office once more with $US102 million (“Inside Out” came in second), making it the second-largest second weekend opening of all time, just behind “The Avengers” at 103.1 million.

And with a worldwide gross to-date of $US981 million, “Jurassic World” will likely become the fastest film to earn $US1 billion worldwide.

“Furious 7” currently has the record, taking only 17 days to do it.

“World” will likely do it in 13 days.

