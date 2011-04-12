Weekend Box Office: "Arthur" Can't Beat The Bunny -- "Hop" Rules Again

Despite a press deluge that had Helen Mirren getting felt up on “Saturday Night Live” and Russell Brand mugging for literally every show on the air, “Arthur” couldn’t knock off “Hop” this weekend.



The bunny cartoon took in another $22 million this weekend, bringing its total gross to $68 million.

“Arthur” only did $12.6 million.

Coming in third with $12.3 million was the Eric Bana/Cate Blanchett thriller “Hanna,” — which is pretty good, considering that its trailers do absolutely nothing to explain what the film’s about.

With $9.5 million, “Your Highness” was the weekend’s biggest flop. Danny McBride and James Franco limped in at sixth place, behind both “Soul Surfer” ($11.1 million) and “Insidious” ($9.7 million).

Apparently, having Natalie Portman onboard is no longer an automatic boon (see: “No Strings Attached”).

But this weekend’s winners shouldn’t get too cocky — because a blue macaw is about to land.

The animated flick “Rio,” which stars Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg, took over the global box office this weekend, pulling in $55 million — and it opens in the U.S. this Friday.

