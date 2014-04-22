Low-Budget Religious Movie 'Heaven Is For Real' Crushed It At The Box Office

While Johnny Depp’s latest movie “Transcendence” bombed this weekend, faith-based film “Heaven is for Real” soared, scoring $US21.5 million upon opening.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Todd Burpo and Lynn Vincent, the film follows the son of a pastor who claims to have been to heaven and back during surgery.

The Tri-Star movie, which cost an estimated $US12 million, came in third at the box office this weekend, narrowly losing out to “Captain America 2” ($26.6 million) and “Rio 2” ($22.5 million). The religious picture undoubtedly had a nice bump debuting over Easter weekend.

It’s the latest in a series of bible-based movies to perform exceedingly well at theatres since the end of February.

The next large-scale faith-based movie will be Ridley Scott’s “Exodus” this Christmas featuring Christian Bale as Moses.

