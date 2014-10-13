Ben Affleck's New Movie 'Gone Girl' Is Absolutely Killing It At The Box Office

“Gone Girl” has only been out for two weeks and the R-rated movie from director David Fincher has already made more than $US140 million worldwide.

Several new releases were no match for the Ben Affleck film which pits him as a husband who may have murdered his wife (Rosamund Pike) who goes missing on the couple’s fifth year wedding anniversary.

The movie made $26.8 million in its second weekend at the box office, a very strong hold for a film that debuted to $US38 million.

“Gone Girl” cost an estimated $61 million to make and has made just about as much overseas as it has domestically.

Fincher’s buzzed-about film went up against movies including Robert Downey Jr.’s “The Judge,” Disney’s adaptation of child book “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” and “Dracula Untold.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise was “The Judge” over at Warner Bros. A $US13.3 million opening weekend is the lowest Stark’s had since “Zodiac” which debuted to $US13.4 million seven years ago. The movie cost a reported $US50 million to make.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.