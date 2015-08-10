'Fantastic Four' gets clobbered at the box office

The latest reboot of “Fantastic Four,” one of the legendary Marvel superhero teams owned by 20th Century Fox, looks to be heading for a forgettable theatrical run as the film took in a measly $US26.2 million (estimated) its opening weekend, according to BoxOffice.com.

That wasn’t enough to top “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” which was number one at the box office for a second week in a row with an estimated $US29.4 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Playing on close to 4,000 screens, projections had “Fantastic Four” to earn $US45 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That’s even counting the horrid reviews the movie received, which has left it with a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But things likely went from bad to worse when “Fantastic Four” director Josh Trank tweeted, and later deleted, Thursday night that it was the studio’s fault for the film’s poor reviews.

Here’s Trank’s tweet that many screen grabbed for prosperity.

Trank’s comments combined with the bad word of mouth likely led to the film’s poor showing.

The big winner of the weekend is “The Gift,” which came in third place with an estimated $US12 million, according to Deadline. The indie thriller starring Jason Bateman is already in the black, as it was made for around $US5 million with a $US2.5 million marketing cost, according to Deadline.

