'Deadpool' is now the fastest R-rated movie ever to pass $200 million in North America

Looks like there’s no slowing down the “Merc with a Mouth.”

20th Century Fox’s release of Marvel’s “Deadpool” followed last weekend’s historic opening — in which the R-rated introduction to one of the most unorthodox comic book characters (starring Ryan Reynolds) became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time — with a strong $55 million second weekend, according to Exhibitor Relations.

That gives the film a $235 million domestic total, making it the fastest R-rated movie to surpass the $200 million mark (done in just ten days).

Out of the new releases this weekend, “Risen” took in an estimated $11 million, according to Variety. The film stars Joseph Fiennes in a look at the resurrection of Jesus.

“The Witch” finished with $8.7 million, according to Variety. The critically-acclaimed horror is another win for the indie distributor A24 (marking its best opening ever), which continues to release unique titles that finds audiences like “Spring Breakers” and “Under the Skin” in previous years. The distrib also released this year’s Oscar contender, “Room.”

