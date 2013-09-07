The Biggest Box-Office Bombs Of Summer 2013

Despite a record $4.7 billion dollars earned this summer at the box office, there were still plenty of box-office flops.

From disappointing weekend openings to films that didn’t carry well domestically or overseas, there were nearly as many box-office hiccups as there were success stories.

We’ve compiled the worst performing movies of summer 2013.

We’re going back to May, since the summer movie season officially kicked off with “Iron Man 3” May 3. (After the past few summers studios are increasingly releasing all of their big potential blockbusters from May-July leaving August a dry spell.)

These rankings are based on production budgets, how much studios had riding on the films and how hard they underperformed opening weekend along with overall worldwide grosses taken into account.

A note on a few summer releases not on this list that have been on other worst lists of the summer:

“After Earth” and “Smurfs 2” do not appear here because after accounting for foreign box office, the films should not be considered bombs. While Will Smith’s “After Earth” certainly had a poor box-office opening ($27 million) and was a dud here earning $US60 million, the film, a costly $US130 million, went on to earn $US243 million worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders at Sony who distributed the film said they could lose $US20 million on the film back in June.

“Smurfs 2” earned a paltry $US67 million domestically, but soared overseas to take in $US255.8 million worldwide.

While “Elysium” didn’t break out to become Neil Blomkamp’s next “District 9,” the more expensive Matt Damon film has grossed $US179 million. It cost an estimated $US115 million. There were much bigger upsets than this TriStar film.

