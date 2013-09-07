The Biggest Box-Office Bombs Of Summer 2013

Despite a record $4.7 billion dollars earned this summer at the box office, there were still plenty of box-office flops.
From disappointing weekend openings to films that didn’t carry well domestically or overseas, there were nearly as many box-office hiccups as there were success stories.
We’ve compiled the worst performing movies of summer 2013.
We’re going back to May, since the summer movie season officially kicked off with “Iron Man 3” May 3. (After the past few summers studios are increasingly releasing all of their big potential blockbusters from May-July leaving August a dry spell.)
These rankings are based on production budgets, how much studios had riding on the films and how hard they underperformed opening weekend along with overall worldwide grosses taken into account.
A note on a few summer releases not on this list that have been on other worst lists of the summer:
“After Earth” and “Smurfs 2” do not appear here because after accounting for foreign box office, the films should not be considered bombs. While Will Smith’s “After Earth” certainly had a poor box-office opening ($27 million) and was a dud here earning $US60 million, the film, a costly $US130 million, went on to earn $US243 million worldwide.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders at Sony who distributed the film said they could lose $US20 million on the film back in June.
“Smurfs 2” earned a paltry $US67 million domestically, but soared overseas to take in $US255.8 million worldwide.
While “Elysium” didn’t break out to become Neil Blomkamp’s next “District 9,” the more expensive Matt Damon film has grossed $US179 million. It cost an estimated $US115 million. There were much bigger upsets than this TriStar film.
Release date: August 16
Estimated budget: $US12 million
Opening weekend: $US6.7 million
Worldwide gross: $US15 million
Though Ashton Kutcher looked like a dead ringer for Steve Jobs, Joshua Michael Stern's jOBS opened to brutal reviews. Apple employees also called it nothing more than a work of fiction. Aaron Sorkin will be releasing his own bio-pic of the tech guru.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: May 10
Estimated budget: $15 million
Opening weekend: $4.6 million
Worldwide gross: $9.2 million
Normally, Tyler Perry films do exceedingly well at the box office. However, this film was directed not by Perry himself, but instead first-time director Tina Gordon Chism ('Drumline' writer). The film became Perry's lowest box-office opening to date. Despite starring 'Scandal' star Kerry Washington, Craig Robinson ('The Office') wasn't a big enough draw to bring viewers.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: August 30
Estimated budget: $US18 million
Opening weekend: $US4.5 million
Worldwide gross to date: $US6.3 million
Again, you probably didn't hear a lot about Selena Gomez and Ethan Hawke's need-for-speed-esque thrill ride until after the film came out. The film was poorly marketed, with poor reception and tracking from social media.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: August 21
Estimated budget: $US60 million
Opening weekend: $US9 million
Worldwide gross to date: $US34 million
Sony / Screen Gems was hoping this young-adult series adaptation could be its answer to Lionsgate's popular 'Hunger Games' franchise. However, there wasn't enough recognisable talent to draw in an audience of younger viewers. It didn't help lead actress Lily Collins (yes, Phil Collins' daughter) is probably best known for last year's Snow White bomb 'Mirror Mirror.' As well, the marketing spent more time acting like 'Instruments' was an already-established film franchise than explaining the film concept to its audience.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: August 15
Estimated budget: $US35 million
Opening weekend: $US3.5 million
Worldwide gross to date: $US7.1 million
Chances are, this film probably passed under your radar either because it was released during one of the slowest box-office weekends of the summer or due to its poor reviews. With three 'fresh' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, 'Paranoia' became Harrison Ford's worst-reviewed film to date.
Based on a novel of the same name, the thriller follows Adam Cassidy (Liam Hemsworth) as he gets caught up in a corporate game of cat and mouse between rivals Nicholas Wyatt (Gary Oldman) and Jock Goddard (Harrison Ford).
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: June 7
Estimated budget: $US58 million
Opening weekend: $US17.3 million
Worldwide gross: $US80.1 million
Reviews for the Google movie about two unqualified, 40-something interns called it a two-hour commercial for the company. The comedy duo of Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson may have worked in 2005's 'Wedding Crashers'; however, it's been a long time since the duo has worked together or carried a successful solo picture (animated 'Cars 2' film aside for Wilson). While the film's overall gross for the film was more than its budget, domestically the film has earned $US44.6 million.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: June 28
Estimated budget: $US150 million
Opening weekend: $US24.9 million
Worldwide gross: $US138.6 million
Despite Channing Tatum's obvious box-office appeal from last year's 'Magic Mike' and '21 Jump Street,' audiences didn't want to pay to see a film that looked exactly like Gerard Butler's 'Olympus Has Fallen' released earlier this spring. Critics also tore it down as a ridiculous comedy piece.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: May 23
Estimated budget: $US103 million
Opening weekend: $US41.7 million
Worldwide gross: $US351 million
This was just a huge disappointment for Warner Bros.' domestically. After the second film in the franchise was deemed a carbon-copy of the first, it didn't matter that there was a different storyline this time around. Many fans appeared to be unforgiving to give the film another go, while reviews called the film the least funny of the franchise. 'Hangover 3' earned the least of the trilogy with a smaller opening weekend than the first 'Hangover.'
Thanks to foreign sales ($238.8 million), the Wolfpack's latest adventure didn't end up a complete bust.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: July 17
Estimated budget: $US135 million
Opening weekend: $US21.3 million
Worldwide gross: $US154 million
No one wanted to see a kiddie 'Fast & Furious' with snails. Fox tried to push that as the marketing for the Ryan Reynold's film, but despite an early Wednesday release (compared to Friday) the animated picture debuted lower than DWA's last flop 'Rise of the Guardians.' DreamWorks Animation reported that film cost the company $US87 million and that film went on to earn more than $US300 million worldwide.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: July 19
Estimated budget: $US130 million
Opening weekend: $US12.7 million
Worldwide gross: $US64 million
Not one, but two of Reynold's films bombed in the same weekend this summer. Reynolds has not been a popular box-office draw since his performance in 'Green Lantern' was torn apart. The premise of this 'Men in Black' want-to-be looked too over-the-top silly and the costly budget for the film raised eyebrows.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Release date: June 22
Estimated budget: $US215+ million
Opening weekend: $US29.4 million
Worldwide gross: $US239 million
Though the Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer Western made up with its overseas gross, Disney made it no secret that the Ranger cost them big time. During its Q3 2013 earnings call, it was announced the Mouse House could expect a $US160-$190 million write down next quarter on the film.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
The following films didn't perform exceedingly well at theatres, but weren't all out bombs:
'Kick-Arse 2' (Universal)
Estimated budget: $US28 million
Opening weekend: $US13 million
Worldwide gross: $US50 million
Jim Carrey was not a huge draw to the sequel to the 2010 film. A slightly larger production budget didn't help the film as it opened to less than its predecessor ($19.8 million).
'Red 2' (Lionsgate)
Estimated budget: $US84 million
Opening weekend: $US18 million
Worldwide gross: $US114 million
The Bruce Willis sequel earned much less than its 2010 predecessor ($200 million); however, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer didn't see it as a failure saying it should 'make a solid profit' overseas.
'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters' (Fox)
Estimated budget: $US90 million
Opening weekend: $US14 million
Worldwide gross: $US139.3 million
The sequel earned less than half of the first film opening weekend and has taken in a significantly smaller worldwide haul. Upon its debut, though it was released in 3,080 theatres there were far and few between showings for the film making it difficult to see.
