The Biggest Box-Office Bombs Of 2012



While “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” both saw more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide this year, there were many films which came up short at theatres.From Kate Beckinsale and Jennifer Aniston to Judd Apatow to Disney’s Andrew Stanton, big name actors and producers were not spared from big losses at theatres this year.



We’ve taken a look at 25 of this year’s biggest box-office busts, surprises, and upsets which failed to hit the mark with audiences.

We came up with our rankings based on comparisons of the film’s budgets with domestic and worldwide intake and opening weekend expectations versus actual intake.

One thing’s for sure, life after “Friday Night Lights” has not been kind to Taylor Kitsch.

