The Biggest Box-Office Bombs Of 2014

Budget: $US6 million

Worldwide gross: $US3.5 million

Opening weekend: $US1.9 million

This was really a movie made for the fans, by the fans. Reviews for the Kickstarter-funded movie were overall great; however, many noted that unless you were a fan of the series, you may be a bit confused watching the film. That may have led to more fans of the series flocking to theatres. While there are no numbers available for how the movie performed on video on demand (VOD), VOD numbers for the film may not mean much since Warner Bros. issued refunds after difficulties downloading the film via video service Flixster.

Since the movie was funded by Kickstarter, this was more of an exercise in experimentation for the studio.

