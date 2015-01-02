The Biggest Box-Office Bombs Of 2014

2014 wasn’t a great year for movies in general.
Only one movie managed to make $US1 billion, “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
A lot of movies underperformed at theatres, resulting in what will be the lowest box office in nine years according to the Hollywood Reporter.
We’ve rounded up the biggest flops of the year from a “Hercules” film to Johnny Depp’s latest.
Budget: $US6 million
Worldwide gross: $US3.5 million
Opening weekend: $US1.9 million
This was really a movie made for the fans, by the fans. Reviews for the Kickstarter-funded movie were overall great; however, many noted that unless you were a fan of the series, you may be a bit confused watching the film. That may have led to more fans of the series flocking to theatres. While there are no numbers available for how the movie performed on video on demand (VOD), VOD numbers for the film may not mean much since Warner Bros. issued refunds after difficulties downloading the film via video service Flixster.
Since the movie was funded by Kickstarter, this was more of an exercise in experimentation for the studio.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Budget: n/a
Worldwide gross: $US16.3 million
Opening weekend: $US8.1 million
Tyler Perry's films are usually a guaranteed box-office hit; however, when his latest film debuted in March it became the director's worst-performing movie to date. As a result, Lionsgate shares fell 5%. We don't know the actual budget, but Perry's films usually cost around $US20 million to make.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Estimated budget: $US30 million+
Worldwide gross: $US15.4 million
Opening weekend: $US3.9 million
Vampires just aren't popular anymore in theatres and The Weinstein Company's attempt at jumping on the genre bandwagon proved that. Not even 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland could save this adaptation of the popular book series.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Estimated budget: $US80 million*
Worldwide gross: $US61.3 million
Opening weekend: $US8.9 million
Two Hercules movies came out this year and it was the one with the Rock that came out the overall winner. Critics tore apart Lionsgate's adaptation of the Greek hero citing poor CGI and a weak plot. Another part of the problem was that lead actor Kellen Lutz of 'Twilight' fame was unrecognizable from his role in the popular vampire franchise.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo/BoxOffice.com)
*Budget number includes estimated marketing and advertising.
Estimated budget: $US90 million
Worldwide gross: $US71.2 million
Opening weekend: $US8.9 million
One of the worst-reviewed movies of 2014, no one wanted to see Aaron Eckhardt ('The Dark Knight') as another battered and bruised character after his masterful turn as Two-Face in 2008's 'The Dark Knight.' Lionsgate's adaptation of the graphic novel
of the same name made much less opening weekend than analysts expected.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
Budget: $US50 million
Worldwide gross: $US29.4 million
Opening weekend: $US9.8 million
After break-out series 'Hatfields and Mccoys' last year, Kevin Costner's return to the big screen didn't go over so well. None of his three films out this year became box-office hits and the stakes didn't seem too high in this football film also featuring Jennifer Garner.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
Budget: $US55 million
Worldwide gross: $US31.9 million
Opening weekend: $US13.6 million
Despite a big cast in Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Dan Aykroyd, the James Brown biopic featuring Chadwick Boseman ('42') failed to bring a big audience. The well-reviewed movie, especially for Boseman's performance as the Godfather of soul, ultimately got lost among the jam-packed summer movie schedule. It didn't help that it was released the same day as Marvel's hit 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' This may have made for a better fall release with other award contenders.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
Budget: $US105 million
Worldwide gross: $US62.2 million
Opening weekend: $US15.9 million
The retelling of the Broadway hit has a chance at breaking even since its still in theatres, but the film starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx has not been a big hit with reviews calling the movie an unnecessary remake. It didn't help that the film leaked online amid the massive Sony hack at the end of November.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
Estimated budget: $US135 million
Worldwide gross: $US103 million
Opening weekend: $US10.9 million
Warner Bros. hoped the sci-fi film about an artificially sentient computer to be a much larger hit. The film only made $US23 million stateside. Despite a big overseas haul, the film's box-office gross didn't make up for projected marketing and advertising costs. Analysts predicted the film would make near $US20 million upon its debut. Instead, this was Depp's fourth straight flop at theatres.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
Estimated budget: $US55 million
Worldwide gross: $US17.5 million
Opening weekend: $US5.3 million
'Sabotage' became Arnold Schwarzenegger's third straight bomb at theatres following last year's 'Escape Plan' and 'The Last Stand.' Hopefully, Arnold can turn things around in next year's 'Terminator' reboot.
(Source: Box Office Mojo)
Estimated budget: $US80 million
Worldwide gross: $US30.8 million
Opening weekend: $US7.3 million
One of the biggest misfires of the year was Warner Bros.' Valentine's Day release featuring Colin Farrell. While his Farrell was charming, the film, an adaptation of a 1983 novel of the same name, about time travel, immortality, and love across the ages was tough to follow.
Also, Will Smith randomly appeared as the devil in the film. The unexpected and bizarre cameo actually made for the most memorable scene in the film.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
Estimated budget: $US90 million
Worldwide gross: $US39.4 million
Opening weekend: $US6.3 million
The sequel to Frank Miller's 2005 hit may have come a little too late for fans as neither Jessica Alba nor Eva Green could garner interest in the film. 'A Dame to Kill' was the latest Robert Rodriguez-directed film after 'Machete Kills' and 'Spy Kids 4' to perform poorly at the box office.
(Sources: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
Estimated budget: $US85 million
Worldwide gross: $US18.7 million
Opening weekend: $US3.7 million
Despite a huge voice cast consisting of Lea Michele ('Glee'), Dan Aykroyd, Kelsey Grammer, and James Belushi, no one seemed to know an animated adaptation of 'The Wizard of Oz' came out in May. The Wrap reported the film was originally set to be a straight-to-DVD movie.
(Source: Box Office Mojo / BoxOffice.com)
