Adam Sandler's 'Hotel Transylvania 2' has a record-breaking weekend at the box office

Talk about a rebound for Adam Sandler and Sony.

The star and studio spent the end of the summer being the butt of many jokes as their film “Pixels” bombed at the box office.

Now in the final weekend of September, the animated sequel “Hotel Transylvania 2” (starring and co-written by Sandler) just broke the all-time opening weekend U.S. gross for the month with an estimated $US47.5 million, according to The Wrap.

That’s the largest opening ever for Sony Animation, not the mention Sony’s biggest opening of the year.

What a comeback!

The animated kid-friendly comedy with Sandler voicing Count Dracula (along with a slew of other stars lending their voices to characters) came strong out of the gates on Friday with $US13.2 million. That’s 20% higher than the first “Hotel Transylvania” took in its first day in theatres, according to Deadline.

Coming in a strong second with an estimated $US18.2 million is the Anne Hathaway/Robert De Niro comedy “The Intern.”

The older audiences came out for the latest film from writer/director Nancy Meyers (“Somethings Gotta Give,” “It’s Complicated”), as Deadline reports 78% of the patrons for the movie were over 25 and equally split 50/50 males to females.

