Adam Sandler's latest comedy flops at the box office

Sony/ Adam Sandler in ‘Pixels.’

Following a week where the film received a pitiful 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Adam Sandler’s new comedy “Pixels” ended up being the SNL alum’s latest dud.

The film came in second at the domestic box office this weekend with an estimated take of $US23.7 million.

The opening weekend for “Pixels” is not a good start for Sony’s lone big summer release. The estimated cost for the movie is around $US88 million, according to The Wrap.

Marvel’s latest superhero hit, “Ant-Man,” won the weekend with an estimated $US24.77 million, according to Deadline.

“Pixels” started off well on Friday, earning the top spot for the day with an estimated $US9.2 million, according to Deadline. But “Ant-Man” came on strong the rest of the weekend and just edged out Sandler’s CGI-heavy comedy in which he and pals (Kevin James, Peter Dinklage, Josh Gad) try to save the world from classic arcade characters from the 1980s.

However, things were better than expected for another new release, Jake Gyllenhaal’s boxing drama, “Southpaw.” The film did better than early projections with an impressive $US16.5 million.

