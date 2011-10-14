Not Sure About iCloud? Here's How To Get 50GB Of Free Storage For Your iPhone And iPad

Aaron Levie, the CEO of Box.net

Photo: Box.net

Box, one of our favourite ways to share documents and collaborate with coworkers and friends, just announced an insane promotion to entice users to download its iOS app.If you download Box’s iOS app and sign up (which takes about two seconds), you get 50 GB of free storage, for life, in the cloud.



If you are already a Box user, just update your app and sign into it to claim your free storage.

Box’s timing here leads us to believe that the promotion is a defensive move against Apple’s iCloud, but Box need not be afraid.

iCloud isn’t perfect for sharing documents with others (especially if you don’t use Apple’s productivity apps), while Box is a pro at it, and even has Google Docs integration.

Until today, Box only gave you 5 GB of free storage for signing up. iCloud also gives you 5 GB of free storage.

Additionally, the new Box app lets you stream music and photos from the cloud to your AppleTV using AirPlay. Box won’t accept uploads of any single file bigger than 100 MB, but that’s OK. We’ll take our 50GB of storage.

Grab the free app now from the App Store before the promotion ends 50 days from today.

