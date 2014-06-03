Box And Dropbox Plan To Open Offices Across The Street From Each Other In Austin

Two players on the cloud-storage scene are about to be in very close company.

Box just announced plans to open an office in Austin, where it hopes to eventually employ 200 people. According to the Austin Business Journal, the company’s new office will be right across the street from its biggest competitor, Dropbox.

It seems like Box is following the age-old advice to keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

Earlier this year, Dropbox also announced plans to expand its current presence in Austin to 200 employees by the end of 2015. Dropbox currently employs about 30 people in Austin. The larger space the company plans to move into is located on Congress Avenue, on the same block as the future Box office.

And both of the companies may have some competition — today Apple announced a cloud-based storage system called iCloud Drive that’s expected to rival the services already offered by Box and Dropbox.

The two companies’ plans also show how Austin continues to grow as a tech hub. Travis County, where Austin is located, is one of the best places to find a job in tech in the U.S. Tech workers in Austin earned an average salary of $US91,994 in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.