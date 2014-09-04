Box Boosts Its Enterprise Offerings With Box Workflow And Box For Office 365

Box Box CEO Aaron Levie

Box announced Box Workflow, a new set of features that streamlines the work process, at its annual BoxWorks conference Wednesday.

With Box Workflow, users can set up ‘if this, then that’ type of statements within its system, creating a more customised and flexible work experience.

For example, you can now set up a push notification for contracts that are expiring in a month. Or you automatically assign work to someone when a certain document gets uploaded.

“It’s a tailored solution for your organisation and your business,” Box CEO Aaron Levie said.

Box Workflow is an open API service and will be integrated with traditional tools such as Microsoft SharePoint, SAP, and Oracle Marketing Cloud. Levie said it will become available in 2015.

Levie also confirmed that the beta version of Box for Office 365 is now available. Box for Office 365 allows Box users to directly save and open files on Microsoft’s Office 365 desktop application.

Although Box is not available for the iPad version of Office 365, Levie suggested the integration is a possibility, and jokingly asked the audience to tweet Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to add the feature soon.

Levie also gave the latest figures on Box. As of 2014, more than 240,000 businesses actively use Box’s platform, with over 27 million users worldwide. That’s 99% of the Fortune 500 companies, Levie said.

With the IPO still on hold, it remains to be seen how investors will react to today’s news. Box didn’t mention anything related to the IPO at the Q&A session, but said the timing of today’s announcement was already planned more than a year ago.

“At Box, we’re 100% focused on the enterprise. This focus lets us build what others can’t or won’t,” Levie added.

Box Box Workflow

