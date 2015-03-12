LIVE: Box is about to report earnings for the first time since going public

Business collaboration app Box is reporting its first earnings on Wednesday.

Here are the most important numbers to look for and what the analysts are expecting:

EPS: a loss of $US1.17 per share

a loss of $US1.17 per share Revenue: $US57.99 million

For a company of its size (~$US2.5 billion market cap), Box has drawn a lot of attention because of its unusual IPO process. More than anything, Box’s earnings will serve as a bellwether for other software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies looking to go public this year.

Besides its sales and net profit, it’ll be interesting to see if Box has managed to lower its sales and marketing costs relative to its total revenue. In its S1, Box had indicated its S&M cost was 94% of its revenue, after spending 166% of it on S&M two years before that. Those are pretty high figures even by SaaS standards, where spending lots on S&M early on is considered the norm.

Box also had over 44,000 paying businesses and a roughly 130% retention rate when it went public. We’ll see how those numbers have changed over the past quarter.

