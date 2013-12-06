Box CEO Aaron Levie Confirms He Raised A Whopping $US100 Million At A $US2 Billion Valuation

Yes, Box raised another $US100 million of investment and is now officially worth $US2 billion.

As we previously reported, Box had filed the paperwork for a $US100 million round in October.

Box wouldn’t comment at the time, but Levie is now openly talking about it. The money will be used to fund international expansion, Levie told the Wall Street Journal’s Douglas MacMillan.

Four international corporations signed on as investors, Levie said. From Japan the new investors are Itochu Technology Ventures, Macnica, and Mitsui. Spanish/European telecom giant Telefónica and Telstra in Australia, also invested. Plus, DST Global, Coatue and previous Box investors also contributed to the round, he said.

Box’s latest mega round of funding comes as one of its biggest rivals, Dropbox, is also reportedly seeking to raise another $US250 million, at a jaw-dropping $US8 billion valuation.

In July, 2012, Box raised $US125 million and was valued at $US1 billion. Before this new round, Box had raised $US309 million.

Scuttlebutt says that Box will file for an IPO in 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.