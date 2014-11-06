One Of The Funniest Guys On Twitter Lists His Favourite Twitter Peeps

If you’re in the tech world and you don’t follow Box CEO Aaron Levie on Twitter, do yourself a favour and start.

His tweets are a steady stream of sharp-witted humour on the drama of the day.

Cases in point. Levie’s comment on the mid-term election results:

 Levie’s comment on Taylor Swift pulling her music from Spotify:

 On his excitement the day Apple Pay went live:

So, when The Information’s
Steve Nellis did a Q&A with Levie, Nellis couldn’t help but ask him who he considers the “must-follow” folks on Twitter.

Here’s Levie’s list.

1. @stratechery “Ben Thompson from Stratechery — he’s pretty phenomenal with a lot of his analyses.”

Here’s an example:

2. @ConanOBrien “I follow Conan O’Brien and am a big fan of his tweets.”

Here’s an example:

3. @realDonaldTrump “Donald Trump produces some interesting experiences on Twitter.”

Here’s an example:

As to anyone on Levie’s “#unfollow” list?

“Well, I haven’t followed #alexfromtarget,” he quips.

Alex From TargetTwitter

