One Of The Funniest Guys On Twitter Lists His Favourite Twitter Peeps

If you’re in the tech world and you don’t follow Box CEO Aaron Levie on Twitter, do yourself a favour and start.

His tweets are a steady stream of sharp-witted humour on the drama of the day.

Cases in point. Levie’s comment on the mid-term election results:

The thing that both winning and losing a senate seat have in common: you won’t pass or change many laws.

— Aaron Levie (@levie) November 5, 2014

Levie’s comment on Taylor Swift pulling her music from Spotify:

This is how it starts. One day Taylor Swift pulls her music from Spotify. The next, we’re using AOL and having to hail taxis again.

— Aaron Levie (@levie) November 3, 2014

On his excitement the day Apple Pay went live:

You could basically sell me anything right now if you took Apple Pay, including on-premise software.

— Aaron Levie (@levie) October 21, 2014

So, when The Information’s

Steve Nellis did a Q&A with Levie, Nellis couldn’t help but ask him who he considers the “must-follow” folks on Twitter.

Here’s Levie’s list.

1. @stratechery “Ben Thompson from Stratechery — he’s pretty phenomenal with a lot of his analyses.”

Here’s an example:

The Diminished iPadhttp://t.co/x3U8TapVR8Few care about Apple’s event because iPad isn’t indispensable. Apple deserves blame.

— stratechery (@stratechery) October 15, 2014

2. @ConanOBrien “I follow Conan O’Brien and am a big fan of his tweets.”

Here’s an example:

Let’s just agree any group of 3 or more handsome British men should be referred to as a “cumberbatch.”

— Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 2, 2014

3. @realDonaldTrump “Donald Trump produces some interesting experiences on Twitter.”

Here’s an example:

Congratulations to @CharlieCrist who has now lost a statewide election in Florida as a Republican, Independent & Democrat.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2014

As to anyone on Levie’s “#unfollow” list?

“Well, I haven’t followed #alexfromtarget,” he quips.

