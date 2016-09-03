Box CEO shows off a Donald Trump-inspired hat that everyone's asking about

Eugene Kim

Box CEO Aaron Levie has a new hat that seems inspired by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump — and it’s already looking like a smash hit among his 450,000 Twitter followers.

On Friday, Levie tweeted a photo of this red hat emblazoned with the phrase, “Make Software Great Again,” an obvious knock at Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Box is a company that makes software that lets you store files online.

Levie’s one of the most vocal critics of Trump, often publicly criticising him on Twitter. A quick look through Levie’s Twitter feed shows his feelings towards the Republican presidential nominee, like this one:

In any case, Levie’s new hat is already drawing a lot of interest from his followers. Many are asking where they can find one and some are wondering if it will be made available at BoxWorks, the big annual conference Box is hosting in San Francisco next week.

 

 

Box’s representative wouldn’t share any more details around the hat, but sent this rather cryptic message when we asked about it: “They will have to attend to find out.”

