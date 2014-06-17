Box Buys Streem, A Cloud Storage Startup That's Going To Free Up Your Hard Drive

Box Box CEO Aaron Levie

Box, a enterprise-focused cloud-storage company, has just acquired Streem, a startup that lets you store files online.

This is a tech play for Box, which is looking to add Streem’s FS file system to its arsenal and allow users to access their cloud-stored files natively on their desktops.

“With our technology, we’ll be able to provide businesses and teams with instant access to large volumes of data and faster ways to view their media content — all without filling up their hard drives,” Streem said in their statement.

All four of Streem’s employees will join Box in their engineering department. The company’s CEO, Ritik Malhotra, recieved a Thiel Fellowship previously.

Box didn’t clearly outline when users can expect to see Streem’s technology in their service.

“While no specific timeline is set for when you’ll see Streem’s various technologies incorporated into Box, we’re excited to work with the team to rapidly make this happen,” said the company’s press release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.