Bowling Green receiver made what is being called the catch of the year in college football

Bowling Green wide receiver Gehrig Dieter has the college football world buzzing with two incredible one-handed touchdown catches he made against Toledo. However, it is the first one that is being called the catch of the year.

Dieter pulled off his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression when he made a fabulous one-handed grab with his left hand and with a defender draped all over him.

The catch was so incredible that the officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass.

However, replays showed that he initially bobbled the ball, but that he was able to secure it with his fingertips while his foot was still on the ground. A replay review overturned the call and ruled it a touchdown.

Incredible.

But he wasn’t done.

In the second half, Dieter made a catch that nearly as incredible, again making a one-handed catch. In this case, it was ruled a touchdown and replays confirmed that he did have control of the ball before the defender knocked it loose.

What is amazing about this one is that he makes the catch with his right hand this time. It is reminiscent of Beckham’s recent attempts to make himself ambidextrous.

