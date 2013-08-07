Bowler Denied A Perfect Game After Freak Mechanical Error Blocks His Ball

Tony Manfred
Bowling perfect game deniedYouTube

This comes from the 2013 Luci Bonneau Doubles in Houston, where bowler Troy Walker was one strike away from a perfect 300 game when disaster struck.

As his ball hurtled toward the pins, the arm rake of the pinsetter lowered and deflected his ball into the gutter.

He got a do-over, but he couldn’t get a strike and finished with a 297.

Awful (h/t SB Nation):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.