What Animal Has The Biggest Mouth In The World? [POP QUIZ]

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted a fun pop quiz this morning (which I flunked).
What animal has the biggest mouth in the world?
Hint: This animal can also live more than 200 years.
Here’s the answer:
NOAABowhead whale mum and calf.
It’s a bowhead whale.
Remarkably, the bowhead is not the longest-lived animal on earth. That distinction, NOAA says, belongs to a staggeringly vivacious clam: The ocean quahog.
More facts about the bowhead here >
