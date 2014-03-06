What Animal Has The Biggest Mouth In The World? [POP QUIZ]

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted a fun pop quiz this morning (which I flunked).

What animal has the biggest mouth in the world?

Hint: This animal can also live more than 200 years.

Here’s the answer:

NOAA Bowhead whale mum and calf.

It’s a bowhead whale.

Remarkably, the bowhead is not the longest-lived animal on earth. That distinction, NOAA says, belongs to a staggeringly vivacious clam: The ocean quahog.

