So this is what a Prisoner Of War release looks like in real life.

The Taliban has released a video of the moment that it handed Bowe Bergdahl over to the US.

In it, you can see Bergdahl waiting in a truck. Then a US helicopter enters the picture. A couple men jump out; they shake hands with Bergdahl’s captures quickly, and then leave.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.