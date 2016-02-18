FMR. DEFENCE SECRETARY: US 'paid too high a price' for Bowe Bergdahl

Former Secretary of Defence Dr. Robert Gates recently stopped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “A Passion For Leadership: Lessons on Change and Reform From Fifty Years of Public Service.“

We asked Gates what he thought of the ongoing prosecution of Bowe Bergdahl, a US Army Sergeant who spent nearly five years as a prisoner of the Taliban in Afghanistan after disappearing from his unit’s outpost in 2009. The Taliban freed Bergdahl in 2014 after the US government agreed to liberate five Taliban leaders who were imprisoned at Guantanamo.

Bergdahl’s saga has been thrust into the spotlight thanks to the popular podcast Serial, which is currently in its second season.

Dr. Gates suggests that the US may have paid too high a price to bring Bergdahl home.

Produced by Graham Flanagan and Amanda Macias

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.