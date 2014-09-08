A 12-Year-Old Started A Bow Tie Company That Already Has $US150,000 In Sales And 5 Employees

Courtesy Mo’s Bows Moziah Bridges, the 12-year-old founder of a successful bow tie company.

A 12-year-old entrepreneur who started a bow tie company three years ago has already hit $US150,000 in sales.

Moziah Bridges appeared on CNBC today to promote his holiday collaboration with Cole Haan.

Bridges told CNBC he loved dressing up, but could never find bow ties he liked.

To solve the problem, his grandmother taught him how to sew.

Mo’s Bows Bridges has built his company to a team of 5 employees, including his mum and grandmother.

Since Bridges started his company, Mo’s Bows, he has been featured on Shark Tank, and in Vogue and GQ magazines.

CNBC asked Bridges, who lives in Memphis, how he finds the time to go to school and run a company.

“Since I’m the CEO I can do it when I feel like it,” he said. “I have employees — my grandmother, she’s about like 80, and my mum works for me, and I have three more seamstresses.”

Bridges’ bow ties retail for $US40.

Here’s his full interview.

