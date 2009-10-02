Dick Bove Names His Pick To Run Bank of America

Dick Bove, who hates you for hating BofA and Ken Lewis and will not stop saying it until the World knows, now hates you for thinking that Brian Moynihan would be the best successor, as he is “the wrong choice.”



Another potential contender would be Barbara Desoer, but she lacks a global presence.

Bove’s pick? Gregory Curl, BofA’s chief risk officer, because he has “all of the right characteristics needed for this company at this time.”

But Dick doesn’t waste time on what brought him to that conclusion and instead, once again praises Lewis, who has been the “key operations man at the company for a decade.”

