BOUTIQUE BLOWOUT: 3 tiny firms will make a killing on a $14 billion pharma deal

Pfizer is buying the cancer drugmaker Medivation for $14 billion and three small banks helped make it happen.

Guggenheim Securities and Centerview Partners advised Pfizer on the deal, while JPMorgan and Evercore advised Medivation.

Guggenheim and Centerview are expected to split between $40 million and $50 million in buy-side fees, while JPMorgan and Evercore’s combined sell-side fees will be about $50 million-$60 million, according to the consultant Freeman & Co.

Guggenheim was founded in 1999 and has since grown to employ about 2,500 people throughout the US, Europe, and Asia. It recently advised St. Jude Medical on its $25 billion sale to Abbott Labs and

Verizon on its recent deal for Yahoo. Guggenheim also advised on Pfizer’s failed deal for Allergan.

Centerview Partners lists 30 partners on its website. It recently advised NBCUniversal on its $3.8 billion deal for DreamWorks and Unilever on its recent deal for Dollar Shave Club. Centerview had also advised Pfizer on the Allergan deal before that was blocked.

Evercore was founded in 1996 by Roger Altman, David Offensend, and Austin Beutner. It lists around 80 senior managing directors in corporate advisory globally on its website. It was the sole adviser to Tesla on its recent deal for SolarCity.

