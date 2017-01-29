Here's how to make the perfect Old Fashioned cocktail

The Old Fashioned was a popular cocktail in the 1960s but nearly forgotten over the years. With shows like “Mad Men” and the rise in cocktail bars, the Old Fashioned is having a resurgence.

Here’s how to make a “Fall Fashioned,” a new spin on the classic cocktail.

Sam Rega For the Fall Fashioned, the ingredients are on point.

Sam Rega With these easy directions, you’ll sit back and enjoy the night in no time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.