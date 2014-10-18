The Secret To Making Don Draper's Favourite Cocktail

The Old Fashioned was a popular cocktail in the 1960s but nearly forgotten over the years.

The drink came back to the spotlight with the premier of “Mad Men” in 2007 as the Old Fashioned was the cocktail of choice for the show’s lead character Don Draper.

For an easy-to-make at home bourbon cocktail recipe, we turned to the drink masters at Ward III in New York City. Owner and bartender Kenneth McCoy put a fall spin on the classic Old Fashioned, to create “The Fall Fashioned.” Before the snow falls, warm up with this drink.

Sam Rega For the Fall Fashioned, the ingredients are on point.

Sam Rega With these easy directions, you’ll sit back and enjoy the night in no time.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.