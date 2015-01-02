Here's One Of The Easiest Bourbon Cocktails You Can Make At Home

Named after the famous Los Angeles restaurant that opened in 1926, the Brown Derby cocktail brings anyone back to the golden age of Hollywood.

For an easy-to-make at home bourbon cocktail recipe, we turned to the drink masters at Ward III in New York City where owner and bartender Kenneth McCoy prepared a Brown Derby cocktail. Go Hollywood or go home.

Sam Rega With only four ingredients, it’s one of the easiest cocktails to make at home.

Sam Rega The grapefruit garnish is key.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

