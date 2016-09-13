The UK Labour Party could be wiped out by sweeping changes to Britain's constituency boundaries

Plans for redrawing Britain’s parliamentary constituencies were unveiled last night and made terrifying reading for the Labour Party.

Under the Boundaries Commission’s current proposals, which can be seen on the body’s website, Labour is set to lose at least 23 seats in the House of Commons.

This would give the Tories 40 more seats and put them on a massive majority of just under 140.

Wales, for example, is set to have its number of seats in parliament cut from 40 to 29.

At the moment, Labour holds 25 of the 40 seats. If the proposals are accepted, it could spell an electoral bloodbath for the opposition.

The Commission was tasked with producing a new boundary map which cuts the number of MPs from 650 down to 600. In practice, this means slicing up most of the existing seats and merging them to create new constituencies with at least 71,031 voters.The plan is to have the updated boundary map in place for the 2020 general election.

Corbyn, whose north London seat is set to be demolished to create a new constituency called Finsbury Park and Stoke Newington, said he was “confident” he’d be able to stand in the new constituency and win.

Below is a map of how London would look once the changes are implemented. The arrow points to Finsbury Park and Stoke Newington — where Corbyn would have to win to remain an MP.

However, his confidence is not shared throughout the party. Dozens of Labour MPs have come out in fierce opposition to the proposed changes, including Stephen Kinnock, who described the plan as a “bare-faced gerrymander.”

It is no surprise MPs like Kinnock have been so vocal in their opposition. This would make the challenge facing Labour of overturning the Conservative majority at the next election even more unlikely than it already is.

Labour has been polling awfully since mid-July, with YouGov’s most recent survey putting Jeremy Corbyn’s party 11-points behind the Tories. Corbyn enjoys loyal support from a large proportion of the party’s membership but is severely unpopular with the general public

Even under the current boundaries, Labour is heading for a crushing defeat in 2020. The updated map could mean a defeat of historic proportions.

