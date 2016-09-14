This map shows how badly Labour will be damaged in the election boundary changes

The UK Boundaries Commission finally unveiled provisional plans for sweeping changes to Britain’s electroal constituency boundaries on Tuesday.

Under the current proposals, the number of MPs would be cut from 650 to 600, with Labour estimated to lose around 28 seats in the House of Commons as a result of constituencies being broken up and merged into new ones.

The Tory government currently has a 12-seat majority in parliament. If the Boundaries Commission’s plans go ahead, this number is expected to rise to 40, significantly boosting Theresa May’s hand when it comes to getting legislation passed.

Election Data has just published a map which shows what England and Wales would look like if the new boundary map is implemented. It is based on projections by polling guru Anthony Wells at UK Polling Report.

Wells estimates Labour will lose 28 seats, while the Conservatives will lose 10. Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats will lose four, the Greens one, while UKIP will just about keep hold of its sole seat, which is held by Douglas Carswell.

The plan is for the Commission’s proposals to be in the place for the 2020 general election. However, the above map is not a prediction what will happen at 2020. It illustrates how England and Wales would look now if the proposed boundary changes were already in place.

The Scottish boundary review hasn’t been published yet, however, Labour and the Tories have just one seat each. The white constituency is held by House speaker John Bercow.

