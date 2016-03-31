This gigantic chocolate chip cookie is baked to order and served in a cast iron skillet

A warm chocolate chip cookie with a glass of cold milk will always be a winning combination.

NYC gastropub Boulton & Watt takes the combination to the next level by serving a fresh baked-to-order cookie in a cast iron skillet with a frosted pitcher of strawberry milk.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda

