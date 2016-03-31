This gigantic chocolate chip cookie is baked to order and served in a cast iron skillet

A warm chocolate chip cookie with a glass of cold milk will always be a winning combination.
NYC gastropub Boulton & Watt takes the combination to the next level by serving a fresh baked-to-order cookie in a cast iron skillet with a frosted pitcher of strawberry milk.
Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.