Boulder Is Utopia For Startups. Here's Who You Need To Know To Move There

Boulder, Colo., has a startup community different from any other. It’s like entrepreneur utopia.Everyone knows one another and everyone helps one another.



Boulder’s reputation is so good startups have begun to leave other parts of the nation and relocate here.

Take YPickMe co-founders Adam Kaye and Samya “Lola” Salim. They started in Tallahassee, Florida, where they ran an incubator.

But a few months ago, they moved to Boulder, specifically because of the town’s kumbaya reputation.

“In Boulder there’s an ecosystem unlike anything we’ve seen,” says Kaye. “This is a place where people like to help other people. A lot of people have moved to Boulder after they experienced some kind of success and reached some type of liquidity and freedom in their life. A lot of them have a feeling to pay it forward to other entrepreneurs.”

Boulder is home of the University of Colorado, and also houses massive offices for three national laboratories: the National centre for Atmospheric Research, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This gives Boulder one of the highest per capita rates of software developers in the nation.

For that reason, companies like Google, Microsoft’s Bing, IBM, and LivingSocial have recently opened or expanded their offices here too.

All of it means a plenitude of great tech jobs in a gorgeous city 30 minutes away from the nearest ski resort.

So how do you get on board? First, it helps to know these folks…

