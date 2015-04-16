A house built into a boulder in a desert in Arizona is on the market for $4.2 million

EstatelyThere’s a home in there somewhere.
A unique home in the affluent community of Scottsdale, Arizona is up for sale.
Sixty per cent of the structure is made from huge boulders. The walls, floors, and ceilings alternate between stucco and rock, creating an extremely earthy feel as well as an interesting floorplan.
In fact, the home is so unique, author and former CEO of Neiman Marcus Stanley Marcus once called it ”the most original home in America.”
Estately has the listing, asking $US4.3 million.
It's been featured in over 30 publications, books and international TV shows.
The ancient engravings chiselled into the rocks that make up the home's exterior have earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
The stucco has clear Adobe influences.
A sliding-glass door in the rear gives residents access to the nine acres of Arizona desert the house sits on.
