A house built into a boulder in a desert in Arizona is on the market for $4.2 million

Estately There’s a home in there somewhere.

A unique home in the affluent community of Scottsdale, Arizona is up for sale.

Sixty per cent of the structure is made from huge boulders. The walls, floors, and ceilings alternate between stucco and rock, creating an extremely earthy feel as well as an interesting floorplan.

In fact, the home is so unique, author and former CEO of Neiman Marcus Stanley Marcus once called it ”the most original home in America.”

Estately has the listing, asking $US4.3 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.