A house built into a boulder in a desert in Arizona is on the market for $4.2 million

Dennis Green
Boulder HomeEstatelyThere’s a home in there somewhere.

A unique home in the affluent community of Scottsdale, Arizona is up for sale.

Sixty per cent of the structure is made from huge boulders. The walls, floors, and ceilings alternate between stucco and rock, creating an extremely earthy feel as well as an interesting floorplan.

In fact, the home is so unique, author and former CEO of Neiman Marcus Stanley Marcus once called it ”the most original home in America.”

Estately has the listing, asking $US4.3 million.

No this isn't just a random rocky outcrop ...

It's actually a house, built right into huge boulders.

The home uses a combination of stucco and boulders to mark its walls and boundaries.

Sixty per cent of the structure is made from rock. It's been featured in over 30 publications, books and international TV shows.

The ancient engravings chiselled into the rocks that make up the home's exterior have earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The stucco has clear Adobe influences. According to the listing, the home was called 'the most original home in America' by author Stanley Marcus.

The front door is wedged between boulder and stucco.

Inside, the rock faces and stucco walls give the home an earthy vibe.

There's no wallpapering these rock walls.

Many of the home's halls and corridors are rather dark due to an apparent lack of windows.

Light streaks can be seen through a few skylights.

The lack of direct light is probably a relief from the harsh Arizona sun.

To move through the home, you must shimmy through rock hallways.

Who wouldn't want to look at a giant boulder face while eating dinner?

The kitchen is small, but well-appointed and sunny.

The three bedrooms are also sunny, with a rustic vibe of their own.

Some of them also have rocky walls.

The master bathroom contains little in the way of windows, but does include a step-down shower.

A sliding-glass door in the rear gives residents access to the nine acres of Arizona desert the house sits on.

A large covered stucco terrace with desert views also sits out the back of the house.

