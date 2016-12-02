A company has made a beer tap that fills from the bottom up and it won't foam over

The Bottoms Up beer tap fills from underneath and it is supposed to produce less waste and be quicker than traditional taps.

It works with a custom cup that has a metal rimmed hole at the bottom which is sealed by a magnet.

When placed on the dispenser the nozzle lifts the magnet and the cup fills to a pre-programmed amount.

The company says that its customers average a 30% increase in revenue after buying the Bottoms Up taps.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.