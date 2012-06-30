These 10 Stocks Have Been Getting Destroyed This Year

Photo: Flickr / Zack Sheppard
Earlier today, we presented the 10 best stocks of the year so far.Now, here are the 10 worst.
Some of these stocks have had poor earnings, while others suffer from questionable management decisions that have scared off investors. Others have suffered watched helplessly as their markets dwindled.
Hopefully none of you have been owners of these stocks this year.
Ticker: SNDK
SanDisk has struggled mightily with demand, and its stock has subsequently suffered. On April 4, SanDisk dropped 11 per cent after reporting sales of just $1.2 billion compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.
Along with poor results, SanDisk lowered its forecast and the stock has continued to tumble.
Ticker: R
Ryder System fell 13 per cent last Friday on news of a lower earnings forecast due to rising employee healthcare costs. The transportation rental company has fallen in line with tonnage, which is the most important metric of demand in the sector and has fallen for two straight months.
Ticker: APOL
Apollo has been on a steady decline all year. But the stock took a really big hit on February 28, when it lost 16 per cent of its value after announcing that the company expected fewer students to sign up fewer students in the second quarter.
On top of the poor forecast, the company is being probed by the SEC for insider trading. APOL is starting to climb out of it, but has still lost over a third of its value in just six months.
Ticker: PCS
When the company announced a new $30 mail-in rebate in late February, the stock started the downward spiral it continues to follow.
Analysts like UBS's John Hodulik have continued to cut their rating on MetroPCS.
Ticker: ANF
Just two months ago the stock sat at its highest level of the year, but continues to slide as its profit fell in the first quarter. Same-store sells fell five per cent and net sales missed estimates in its first quarter report. Things are certainly looking grim for the apparel retailer.
Ticker: JCP
The retailer has seen a 20 per cent drop in revenue after it deployed an odd pricing strategy that confused customers. On top of sales issues, JCP has had issues with its executives as well. Ron Johnson's hand picked president, Michael Francis, left after just eight short months in his role.
Ticker: ATI
ATI inked an agreement with Goodrich for thin titanium, but that could not stop the stock from continuing its downward slide. It has been a gradual and continual loss for Allegheny, as there is no sole event that has caused its struggles this year.
Ticker: EA
EA has suffered from its Star Wars massive multiplayer game struggling as well as a lack of traction on the social and mobile front.
Ticker: FSLR
First Solar's slide has been well documented. Revenues collapsed as the company struggles with supply-demand issues. FSLR misjudged the potential demand for its solar panels and continued to build plants in a number of countries, only to be forced to announce that some will be closed at the end of the year.
Ticker: ANR
And the worst performing stock of the first half of the year: Alpha Natural Resources.
A poor outlook on the coal market has crushed ANR over the first six months of 2012. Along with the poor outlook on coal, ANR has closed a Kentucky mine and cut over 150 jobs. Things have been bad for ANR and do not seem to be getting any better either.
