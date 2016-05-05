British entrepreneurs are bottling fresh air and selling it to China for $115 a pop

Melanie and Francesca De Watts harvest fresh air from the English countryside, bottle it, and sell it to smog-choked China. The pair claims to have sold over 100 bottles so far. The price for their artisan, small-batch oxygen? Each jar costs €80, or about $115.
