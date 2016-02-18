These entrepreneurs are bottling fresh air and selling it to China

Stephen Parkhurst

Melanie and Francesca De Watts harvest fresh air from the English countryside, bottle it, and sell it to smog-choked China. The pair claims to have sold over 100 bottles so far. The price for their artisan, small-batch oxygen? Each jar costs €80, or about $115.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

