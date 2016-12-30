These magnetic strips stop your beer rolling around in the fridge

Trying to fit bottles into your fridge around all of the food can be a problem but now there’s a device that could end these troubles.

It is called BottleLoft and it is a magnetic bottle holder that holds your beer upright in the fridge.

The magnets support up to 3.6 pounds (which is plenty considering the average bottle weighs 1.2 pounds) and you can get a set online for around £26.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

