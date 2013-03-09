The Days Of VIP Bottle Service At New York City's Nightclubs Are So Over

Marquee nightclub in Chelsea.

Photo: Republished with permission from Marquee Nightclub

The “models and bottles” lifestyle of NYC’s club crowd are evolving as venues seek a more egalitarian atmosphere.Take the newly revamped Marquee in Chelsea, which has fewer tables and a bigger dance floor.



Sure, the same bankers and pretty girls will flirt around their reserved bottle service table, but there’s also a new line for prepaid ticket holders waiting to get in the door and see the DJ, The New York Post’s Hardeep Phull reports.

In that line, no one cares what clothes you’re wearing, what you look like, or how big your wallet is. You bought a $30 ticket, so you’ll get in the door.

“The first time around, Marquee was geared strictly toward the celebrity crowd and the people who were too cool for school,” club co-owner Jonathan Schwartz told the Post. “Now it’s more of a hybrid where fans can be in the space with the VIPs.”

And it’s not just in Manhattan. Williamsburg’s new club Output bills itself as a place with no bottle service, no doormen, no nonsense. Via the club’s FAQ page: “Output is open to anyone, but is not for everyone. Output welcomes individuals who value the communal experience of music over cameras and bottle service.”

Business Insider’s Linette Lopez attended the opening of the new club, and described the scene:

There was no hassle at the door. This is an important thing to many New Yorkers, and this is what many of them have been waiting to see at a proper, large-scale club … You do not go to Output to be seen. You go to dance.

The music and dance scenes are now the major selling point at Output, Marquee, and the soon-to-be-opened Space nightclub in Manhattan. It appeals beyond the Wall Street-types and model-esque women to the music nerds, tourists, hipsters, dancers, and club rats willing to shell out $30 to get in and hear great music.

It looks like the era of pretty girls and bottle service is ending, and the huge dance clubs like Palladium, Roxy, and Limelight from the ’80s and ’90s are back in style.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.