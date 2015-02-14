No one's going to be able to steal your liquor with this bottle lock [58% off]

Russia vodka ZapoiAP Photo/Mikhail MetzelKeep your booze safe from guys like this.

Some people are completely shameless and feel comfortable rummaging through your liquor cabinet.

But now you can keep your booze out of their grubby hands with this nifty bottle lock.

The Lockey USA Bottle Lock is a mechanical, keyless push-button lock that will keep your booze safe from guests who feel comfortable helping themselves.

The lock fits standard-sized wine and liquor bottles.

The Lockey USA Bottle Lock: $US39.95 $US16.93 [58% OFF]

Bottle lock boozeAmazon

