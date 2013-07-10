A Luxury Safari Camp In Botswana Was Just Named The Best Hotel In The World

Travel + Leisure just declared Mombo Camp and Little Mombo Camp in Botswana’s Okavango Delta the best hotel in the world. It received a score of 96.60 out of 100.

Located in the Moremi Game Reserve, the hotel, which is made up of two camps, offers unparalleled luxury in the thick of the wild.

The hotel is designed to take advantage of its natural surroundings: There are outdoor plunge pools, al fresco dining areas, and plenty of decks for wildlife viewing. Even the luxury tents have open windows for viewing the wildlife.

Rooms in the tents start at around $1,750 per person per night; rates include daily game drives, food, and drink.

Most of the facilities at Mombo Camp and Little Mombo are open-air, linked by raised walkways that allow wildlife to wander through the camp while guests can watch from a safe height. The shaded common living area at Mombo Camp overlooks the open plain, where guests can see animals. The giant luxury tents also overlook the flood plains, where guests can watch lions, zebras, and other game from their windows. he rooms themselves are designed in exactly the same way as Mombo Camp with vast luxurious tented accommodations that look over the floodplains, huge four poster beds, en suite bathrooms, outside showers and private salas for siestas midday siestas. - See more at: http://www.mombo.co.uk/little-mombo.aspx#sthash.9yVmO09N.dpuf The tents have luxurious amenities like plush bedding, wood flooring, en suite bathrooms, outdoor showers, and private verandas. Even the bathrooms have views of the Bush. There are several dining areas at the property—all of which are open-air. Guests can have their breakfast outdoors, while looking at Zebras. Or a romantic dinner al fresco. The meals here are gourmet, featuring everything from tuna carpaccio to beef dishes. At the end of the day, guests can watch animals from the elevated deck while circling around a fire pit. The resort organizes game drives, where guests can see the Big Five (lions, leopards, buffalo, rhinoceros, and elephants). And plenty of other wildlife, like hippos. There's even a conservation centre where guest can learn about the animals. You see some amazing sights on safari. 18 Adorable Baby Animals In Tanzania >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.