'Botox mum' Now Says She Made Up The Entire Story For Money

Would you ever give an eight-year-old Botox? Probably not.



Turns out, despite her appearances on Good Morning America and The Sun story in which Sheena Upton claims to have done just that, she now claims otherwise.

According to a sworn declaration obtained by TMZ, the woman who told the world her name was Kerry Campbell is actually Sheena Upton and she was paid $200 by The Sun to make up the story and was “provided with the story, instructions and a script to follow for a recorded interview.”

Upton admitted in the declaration: “The truth is I have never given my daughter Botox, nor allowed her to get any type of waxing, nor is she a beauty pageant contestant.”

Earlier this week, RadarOnline reported that Upton’s daughter had been taken away by Child Protective Services in response to the claims that she had administered Botox to aid her chances in beauty pageants.

In response to her confession, an ABC News spokesman said: “We have just seen the sworn declaration on TMZ written by Sheena Upton, a.k.a. Kerry Campbell , and are vigorously investigating her most recent statement and rapidly shifting story. Good Morning America has repeatedly questioned Upton, members of her family, and other sources who again and again stood by the Botox story. Good Morning America is solely interested in getting to the truth and will share with our audience any new information that we find.”

